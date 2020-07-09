Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain

Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was on Thursday arrested at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, where they had gone to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops last Friday.

“Yes, he has been arrested,” the senior State government official told PTI.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also confirmed the development. He told reporters that Dubey is in state police custody in Ujjain.

The minister did not confirm if Dubey was arrested from within or outside the Mahakal temple premises.