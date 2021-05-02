‘Give psychiatric help to Covid patients’

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
In a bid to enhance the mental strength of Covid-19 patients in ICU, the Guardian Minister of Thane district, Eknath Shinde has asked Thane Municipal Commissioner to consider providing psychiatric help to the patients in private hospitals, a press statement issued by the State Health Department said.
Shinde, who is also the Urban Development Minister of Maharashtra, was interacting with doctors and municipal officers of the district on Sunday. The doctors observed that many a time, patients admitted to the ICU get mentally weakened, which increases their chances of mortality. “Therefore, such patients also require psychiatric help from mental health specialists. Such a facility exist at Thane Global Covid-19 Health Centre, but it is lacking in private hospitals,” the statement said. The doctors also demanded that a special request could be made to the Centre so that Maharashtra government could prepare its guidelines and allow speedy completion of vaccinations. The doctors also said that most people should be vaccinated before the third wave as many medical experts have expressed fears that more children could be infected.
The doctors also said that many more lives could be saved if the supply of oxygen and Remdesivir injection is normalised in the state. “Many doctors also demanded that vaccinations should be speeded up along with Covid-19 treatment,” the statement said.
