Giving Matters Foundation today said it will be hosting the ‘Giving Matters 2023’ conclave here on Friday. Giving Matters 2023 is a confluence of volunteers, non-profit organisations, institutions and celebrities focussed on the concept of giving back to the society

The half-day event is to showcase the opportunities of giving back to deserving causes and communities that Chennai Volunteers is engaged with.

The event will be inaugurated by J Radhakrishnan IAS, Additional Chief Secretary & Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation. A Louis Arockiaraj SJ, Director, Dept of Service Learning and Principal, Loyola College, will be the guest of honour.

The event, to be held in De Nobili Auditorium in Loyola College Campus, will see awards recognition ceremony to select corporates for their commitment to the cause of volunteering in the past year. A fair to showcase volunteering requirements of NGOs, a marketplace for various NGOs to showcase their products, new initiatives of Chennai Volunteers and Giving Matters.

A panel discussion on ‘The Changing Face of Volunteering and Giving Back’ with a corporate volunteer, an individual volunteer and an NGO person as panelists will also be hosted.