Global economy may take 12 to 18 months to be back on rail: Cargill India chief

An app that helps you Groww your money
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Even though the Centre, State governments and local authorities are trying their best to ensure the continuity of supplies, including food, following the Covid-19 outbreak, there are still some challenges around transportation, particularly regarding inter-State movement of raw materials, ingredients, packaging material and finished goods, Simon George, Cargill India President, said on Monday.
The global economy could take a while to recover, even after the coronavirus has run its course, as the focus would be on winning back consumer confidence. This could take anywhere between 12 and 18 months, he said.
The Cargill India chief said the firm worked with government authorities last week to smoothen supply chain disruptions and hoped that things would become even better this week.
This needs immediate attention to ensure that factories operate smoothly and logistics operations are not hampered, he added. Across the country, Cargill has 12 manufacturing locations for producing food and non-food items.
“We are working hard to keep our operations running, as we supply essential commodities like edible oil, wheat flour, feed for dairy, poultry and aqua farmers in India, which are critical to feed people and animals,” said George.
Food service demand down
According to him, the situation is rapidly changing as the pandemic unfolds. “We are witnessing a surge in consumer demand which we are trying to supply to. People want to ensure food safety in this time of crisis and rightly so,” he said.
On the other hand, food service demand is significantly down. If there is a deflation, it will certainly create a pipeline risk and would increase carrying cost. Most importantly, it would create risk aversion on the part of players to carry required inventory to the service market.
Besides, Cargill has halted many non-essential operations. Production of bio-industrial solutions, native starch used by the paper and textile industry as well as liquid glucose, majority of which goes into confectionery products, has been stopped temporarily.
Another business of Cargill that has taken a hit is poultry feed. “It is very unfortunate that poultry farmers and the entire poultry supply chain is facing this unprecedented decline due to a rumour that has no scientific rationale (rumour that chicken/egg consumption can spread Covid-19),” George said.
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
This start-up manufactures beverages and snacks
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...