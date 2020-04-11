Goa to be the first state to integrate allopathy with Ayurveda to treat COVID-19 patients

Hospitals: Firefighting Covid and taking guard against new crises
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant declared on Thursday that Goa would be the first state to treat COVID-19 positive patients with allopathy and Ayurveda to boost their immunity, as per media reports.
Addressing the media, the CM informed that the state government is planning to integrate allopathy and Ayurveda and said: "Goa will be the first state to use both these streams of medicine."
He added that although Ayurveda cannot cure COVID-19, it will certainly boost patients' immunity.
The treatment will be administered in consultation with doctors who are dealing with COVID-19 patients, said the Chief Minister, who is also an Ayurveda practitioner.
Meanwhile, last month the CM had ordered the grocery shops in Goa to open its shutters to supply essential commodities to the public after huge public outcry. He said that his government should not be blamed if the coronavirus spread in the State, as per media reports.
No new coronavirus cases have been reported as of April 10 in Goa, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Goa to 7. Among the total people infected as on date, 0 have recovered and none have passed away.
