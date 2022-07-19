GODI India, CSIR-CECRI ink pact for large-scale Lithium-ion cell production 

Chennai, July 19
GODI India, a manufacturer of lithium-ion cells and CSIR-CECRI (Central Electrochemical Research Institute) have entered into a public-private partnership to operate and maintain advanced Lithium-ion cells manufacturing facility in Taramani, Chennai.
This is described as the first-of-its-kind public-private partnership in the country, according to a statement.
Shekhar C Mande, former Secretary DSIR and former Director General, CSIR, inaugurated Godi India’s operations at the Taramani facility in the presence of Kalaiselvi, Director, CECRI.
“Partnering with GODI India marks a new chapter in the development of advanced Lithium-ion cells with regard to the next generation of energy storage applications. We have taken a step further to provide a fruitful contribution to the ultimate benefit of the country under Atmanirbhar Bharat, Mande said.
Next-gen cells
“This partnership is just the beginning of the development of next-generation cells for mobility, ESS applications and new R&D projects. GODI India will operate and maintain the facility to manufacture advanced Lithium-ion cells and cater to various applications ranging from e-mobility to large-scale energy storage systems. This partnership signifies our credibility and testimony of technology strength in Lithium-ion cells manufacturing,” said Mahesh Godi, Founder and CEO, of GODI India.
Currently, all the Lithium-ion cells are being imported mostly from China and South Korea. GODI India is the first Indian company to manufacture Made-in-India and Made-for-India Lithium-ion cells, which are certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards, tested and qualified by TUV, the third-party testing agency.
With this, GODI India can manufacture and sell the cells at par with the standard cells available in the world market, said Godi.
Kalaiselvi said it is a glorious occasion for India in the area of energy storage and for manufacturing Lithium-ion cells initiated by CECRI in partnership with GODI India.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.