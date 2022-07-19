hamburger

News

GODI India, CSIR-CECRI ink pact for large-scale Lithium-ion cell production 

Our Bureau | Updated on: Jul 19, 2022
(From left) Kalaiselvi, Director, CECRI, Shekhar C Mande, former Secretary DSIR and former Director General, CSIR, and Mahesh Godi, Founder and CEO, GODI India

(From left) Kalaiselvi, Director, CECRI, Shekhar C Mande, former Secretary DSIR and former Director General, CSIR, and Mahesh Godi, Founder and CEO, GODI India

With this, GODI India can manufacture and sell the cells at par with the standard cells available in the world market

 

Chennai, July 19 

GODI India, a manufacturer of lithium-ion cells and CSIR-CECRI (Central Electrochemical Research Institute) have entered into a public-private partnership to operate and maintain advanced Lithium-ion cells manufacturing facility in Taramani, Chennai.  

This is described as the first-of-its-kind public-private partnership in the country, according to a statement. 

Shekhar C Mande, former Secretary DSIR and former Director General, CSIR, inaugurated Godi India’s operations at the Taramani facility in the presence of Kalaiselvi, Director, CECRI. 

“Partnering with GODI India marks a new chapter in the development of advanced Lithium-ion cells with regard to the next generation of energy storage applications. We have taken a step further to provide a fruitful contribution to the ultimate benefit of the country under Atmanirbhar Bharat, Mande said. 

Next-gen cells

“This partnership is just the beginning of the development of next-generation cells for mobility, ESS applications and new R&D projects. GODI India will operate and maintain the facility to manufacture advanced Lithium-ion cells and cater to various applications ranging from e-mobility to large-scale energy storage systems. This partnership signifies our credibility and testimony of technology strength in Lithium-ion cells manufacturing,” said Mahesh Godi, Founder and CEO, of GODI India. 

Currently, all the Lithium-ion cells are being imported mostly from China and South Korea. GODI India is the first Indian company to manufacture Made-in-India and Made-for-India Lithium-ion cells, which are certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards, tested and qualified by TUV, the third-party testing agency.  

With this, GODI India can manufacture and sell the cells at par with the standard cells available in the world market, said Godi. 

Kalaiselvi said it is a glorious occasion for India in the area of energy storage and for manufacturing Lithium-ion cells initiated by CECRI in partnership with GODI India. 

Published on July 19, 2022
mobile phones
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you