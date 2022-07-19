GODI India, CSIR-CECRI ink pact for large-scale Lithium-ion cell production 

Chennai, July 19

GODI India, a manufacturer of lithium-ion cells and CSIR-CECRI (Central Electrochemical Research Institute) have entered into a public-private partnership to operate and maintain advanced Lithium-ion cells manufacturing facility in Taramani, Chennai.

This is described as the first-of-its-kind public-private partnership in the country, according to a statement.

Shekhar C Mande, former Secretary DSIR and former Director General, CSIR, inaugurated Godi India’s operations at the Taramani facility in the presence of Kalaiselvi, Director, CECRI.

“Partnering with GODI India marks a new chapter in the development of advanced Lithium-ion cells with regard to the next generation of energy storage applications. We have taken a step further to provide a fruitful contribution to the ultimate benefit of the country under Atmanirbhar Bharat, Mande said.

Next-gen cells

“This partnership is just the beginning of the development of next-generation cells for mobility, ESS applications and new R&D projects. GODI India will operate and maintain the facility to manufacture advanced Lithium-ion cells and cater to various applications ranging from e-mobility to large-scale energy storage systems. This partnership signifies our credibility and testimony of technology strength in Lithium-ion cells manufacturing,” said Mahesh Godi, Founder and CEO, of GODI India.

Currently, all the Lithium-ion cells are being imported mostly from China and South Korea. GODI India is the first Indian company to manufacture Made-in-India and Made-for-India Lithium-ion cells, which are certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards, tested and qualified by TUV, the third-party testing agency.

With this, GODI India can manufacture and sell the cells at par with the standard cells available in the world market, said Godi.

Kalaiselvi said it is a glorious occasion for India in the area of energy storage and for manufacturing Lithium-ion cells initiated by CECRI in partnership with GODI India.