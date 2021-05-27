Goldman Sachs to set up 250 beds across 4 hospitals in Bengaluru

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Goldman Sachs, a global investment banking, securities and investment management company, has committed ₹20 crore to take up Covid-19 relief and to improve medical Infrastructure in Karnataka. They also said that they would set up 250 beds across four hospitals in Bengaluru, in partnership with NGOs.
The company representatives on Wednesday met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and announced the Covid relief aid worth ₹20 crore. Also, the company will also procure oxygen concentrators worth ₹7 crore for distribution in the state.
While 30-Intensive Units (ITU) beds will come up in St John’s Medical College Hospital, a 50-bed capacity (with 5 ICU beds) will be installed in Prakriya Hospital. Supporting operations and medical staff for a 50-bed L2 Covid-19 Care in HAL Hospital and 120-bed High Dependency Unit for Covid-19 care in Narayana Health Hospital will also be set up.
Gunjan Samtani, head of Goldman Sachs Services India and Ravi Krishnan, Chief Administrative Officer of Goldman Sachs Services India called on the Chief Minister to announce the company’s initiative.
Samtani said,” The Covid-19 pandemic has taken an immense toll on our people, emotionally, physically and financially. We have committed over ₹ 81 crore, with over ₹20 crore deployed in Karnataka. We have engaged with United Way to support Covid Care Centres, Intensive Care Units and High Dependency Units in multiple hospitals including St.John’s, Prakriya, HAL and Narayana Health. We will fight this crisis together.”
