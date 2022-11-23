The Group of Ministers (GoM) on online gaming, casinos and horse racing concluded its meeting on Tuesday. It was inclusive but still the group is expected to submit its report to the Finance Minister on Wednesday.
Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conard Sangma is the Convenor of the GoM.
Sources confirmed that the meeting has been inconclusive as some of the members raised voices on the issue of valuation. However, members are unlikely to give dissent note. “Now GST Council will take a final call,” a source said.
The GoM had submitted report which was discussed at the last Council meeting in June. However, the State such as Goa had some issue on Casinos, so the Council asked the GoM to rework its recommendations.
It is now likely to reiterate 28 per cent for all three with specific base criterion for each of them