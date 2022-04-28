GoodGameNation, Viral Fission join hands to drive esports

Viral Fission, which offers a community-based youth network, has signed a multi-year contract with GoodGameNation, India’s first and only esports-as-a-service platform.

Both the companies will create India’s largest esports championship and transform gaming from a hobby to a lucrative career option for millions of student gamers by creating gaming clubs and gamer communities across campuses in India.

To unearth and attract gaming talent that can represent India on the world stage, GoodGameNation has also announced its plans to disburse ₹ 3 crore in cash prize.

Under the partnership, campus-based gaming clubs and gamer communities will be created across campuses to provide an opportunity for student gamers to compete in domestic and national-level esports competitions. These clubs will be an inclusive space for gaming enthusiasts, game developers, and game streamers, to cultivate a sense of belonging. They will further act as a catalyst for brands to host various mobile, console, and PC games competitions in over 3000 colleges across the country.

Esports is now a medal sport in Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. Esports are also under consideration for the Olympics.

Over the course of three years, this tie-up envisions attracting 100 million gamers and hosting over 16,000 intra-college and 10 national-level college esports tournaments.

Animesh Pande, Head of Marketing, GoodGameNation said the intent is to build the most holistic and well-rounded ecosystem of gamers in the country by creating a platform for them to compete at multiple levels, upskill themselves and explore a full-time career in this fast-growing industry.

Unique opportunities

The Federation of Electronic Sports Associations of India expects India’s esports industry will touch ₹1,100 crore by FY’25. This association will present the student gamers across the nation with unique opportunities to upskill themselves in the gaming arena through mentorship programs and engagement with their peers.

Umang Gandhi, Product Head, Viral Fission said gaming is one of the fastest-growing industries globally, providing ample opportunities for young minds.

“We aim to unlock unique opportunities for youth to get on board this wagon and build lucrative future in the gaming industry,” he said.