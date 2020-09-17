GoPro launches the HERO9 Black camera

GoPro, Inc on Tuesday announced the launch of its new camera, the HERO9 Black.

The camera joins GoPro’s full 2020 lineup including the GoPro MAX, HERO8 Black and HERO7 Black.

The camera comes with a 1.4-inch front colour display with live preview and status modes along with a larger 2.27-inch rear touch display with touch zoom.

The camera supports up to 5K videos with 30fps. The camera has a 23.6-megapixel image sensor. It features HyperSmooth 3.0 video stabilisation with in-camera horizon levelling.

The camera comes with a removable, rechargeable battery. It can deliver 30 per cent more battery life than its predecessor with improved cold-weather performance, GoPro said.

It supports live streaming and webcam mode. The HERO9 Black also has voice control with 14 commands in 11 languages and six accents.

Audio features

For audio, the camera has three microphones with advanced wind-noise reduction. It supports stereo as well as RAW audio. The camera comes with a removable lens cover.

It is compatible with Max Lens Mod, Light Mod, Display Mod and Media Mod for HERO9 Black.

GoPro is also aiming to reduce plastic waste by eliminating plastic from HERO9 Black’s packaging and adding a travel case that fits additional mounts and accessories.

HERO9 Black is on sale internationally on GoPro.com. It will be available in India on Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma and select imaging stores from late October.

It will be available at an MSRP of ₹49,500.