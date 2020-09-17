GoPro launches the HERO9 Black camera

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
GoPro, Inc on Tuesday announced the launch of its new camera, the HERO9 Black.
The camera joins GoPro’s full 2020 lineup including the GoPro MAX, HERO8 Black and HERO7 Black.
The camera comes with a 1.4-inch front colour display with live preview and status modes along with a larger 2.27-inch rear touch display with touch zoom.
The camera supports up to 5K videos with 30fps. The camera has a 23.6-megapixel image sensor. It features HyperSmooth 3.0 video stabilisation with in-camera horizon levelling.
The camera comes with a removable, rechargeable battery. It can deliver 30 per cent more battery life than its predecessor with improved cold-weather performance, GoPro said.
It supports live streaming and webcam mode. The HERO9 Black also has voice control with 14 commands in 11 languages and six accents.
For audio, the camera has three microphones with advanced wind-noise reduction. It supports stereo as well as RAW audio. The camera comes with a removable lens cover.
It is compatible with Max Lens Mod, Light Mod, Display Mod and Media Mod for HERO9 Black.
GoPro is also aiming to reduce plastic waste by eliminating plastic from HERO9 Black’s packaging and adding a travel case that fits additional mounts and accessories.
HERO9 Black is on sale internationally on GoPro.com. It will be available in India on Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma and select imaging stores from late October.
It will be available at an MSRP of ₹49,500.
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
In Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Raigad, the circle rates have been raised between 1.42% and 3%. In certain regions, ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Oil Exploration at current levels. Since ...
The equity-oriented hybrid scheme will invest 65-100% in equity across market caps
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...