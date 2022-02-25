Government to set up centres for transformational artificial intelligence

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Friday said it will set up centres for transformational artificial intelligence (AI) that will collaborate with academia and industry to develop AI-based solutions.

Addressing a virtual ‘AI India Conclave’, organised by FICCIi jointly with MeitY, Abhishek Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Digital India Corporation (DIC), President and CEO, National e-Governance Division (NeGD) and, CEO, MyGov, MeitY, said that AI skilling and reskilling and its role in employment generation is important and highlighted the various initiatives launched by the government pertaining to AI.

“To foster a robust AI ecosystem in India, the government’s role is to enable a data governance mechanism via open data portals, with adequate safeguards for privacy to enable innovation by researchers and entrepreneurs to build upon and create products for better services,” he said.

AI research

A lot of AI research is being done in all academic institutions, but still the country lags far behind China and the US when it comes to AI research, he said, adding that ‘there are certain initiatives that have been taken but we need to go further’.

Singh said the Department of Science and Technology too has set up Technology Innovation Hubs under National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems.

“But under the national programme on AI what is being thought of is that the India centres for transformational AI will be set up. These centres will be set up in partnership with the industry and academia. They will be sector-specific. The solution which is developed from the exercise will be assessed for scaling up across the country,” Singh added.

Mohit Kapoor, Chairman - AI and Digital Transformation (DT) Committee, FICCI i and Group Chief Technology Officer, Mahindra group, said, “AI is changing the world. The AI and DT committee at FICCI, along with the government and corporate partners, is committed to building a smart and connected nation focusing on innovation leadership in the fields of agriculture, financial inclusion, healthcare, education.”

Focus areas

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries & Commerce and Information Technology, government of Telangana, talked about Telangana’s focus areas to develop and nurture AI ecosystem.

“In order for AI and ML tools to grow, we are focusing on six pillars, data availability via data exchange, high-performance computing infrastructure, AI skilling, research and innovation in start-ups, collaborative adoption, and a robust governance system,” he said.