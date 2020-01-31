Government to continue efforts to empower women, Dalits, others: PM Modi

Prior to the Budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Central Government would like to continue their efforts towards empowering Dalits, women, as well as those who face exploitation.

"I want vast, qualitative discussion on economy in both houses," PM Modi said.

"We should make sure that in this session, we lay strong foundation for this decade," he added.

He also said that this session will be focussed mainly on economic issues.

The upcoming Budget session will continue till February 11.

