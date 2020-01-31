News

Government to continue efforts to empower women, Dalits, others: PM Modi

BL Internet Desk New Delhi | Updated on January 31, 2020 Published on January 31, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks ahead of the Budget Session in New Delhi   -  Kamal Narang

Prior to the Budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Central Government would like to continue their efforts towards empowering Dalits, women, as well as those who face exploitation.

"I want vast, qualitative discussion on economy in both houses," PM Modi said.

"We should make sure that in this session, we lay strong foundation for this decade," he added.

He also said that this session will be focussed mainly on economic issues.

The upcoming Budget session will continue till February 11.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on January 31, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sonia Gandhi leads anti-CAA protest in Parliament ahead of Budget Session