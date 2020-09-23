Govt allows oxygen to be transported in ISO tank containers for fast movement

To ensure fast movement of oxygen from areas of surplus to areas where there is a shortage during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre has allowed ISO tank containers to move liquid oxygen for domestic transport.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has permitted the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) to introduce ISO tank containers for movement of liquid oxygen for domestic transport, according to an official release circulated on Wednesday.

This permission has been given initially for a year to deal with the present situation.

“Amid Covid pandemic, the movement of oxygen within the country through the ISO containers shall greatly enhance the translocation of safe and fast movement of oxygen through road network,” the release said .

ISO tank is a tank container built to the ISO standard (International Organisation for Standardisation) and designed to carry liquids in bulk. The tank is made of stainless steel and is surrounded by protective layers. ISO tankers can carry 20 MT of liquid oxygen, the statement added.

DPIIT’s plan

The proposal to introduce ISO Tank Containers for domestic movement was initiated by DPIIT after a consultation meeting with cryogenic oxygen manufacturers. A stakeholder consultation was also carried out.

PESO has devised the module for receipt of online applications from the stakeholders to expeditiously grant the permissions for ISO tank containers for oxygen.

