Govt orders Court of Enquiry into accidental missile firing

The Defence Ministry on Friday said a technical malfunction in the course of routine maintenance led to the accidental firing of a missile on March 9.
The ministry said the missile landed in an area of Pakistan and noted that the "incident is deeply regrettable".
The Pakistan military on Thursday said that a high-speed projectile launched from India entered the Pakistani airspace and fell near Mian Channu in Khanewal district.
The Defence Ministry said the Government of India has taken a serious view of the incident and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry into it.
"On March 9, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile," it said in a statement.
"It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident," it added.
