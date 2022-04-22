hamburger

News

Govt schemes helped SHG women to script success stories: AP CM

BL Hyderabad Bureau | Updated on: Apr 22, 2022
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy releases third tranche of Zero interest scheme in Ongole on Friday. Handout Photo

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy releases third tranche of Zero interest scheme in Ongole on Friday. Handout Photo | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Jagan Mohan Reddy says women from SHGs have been supported by various schemes like YSR Cheyutha, YSR Asara and Amma Vodi

Hyderabad, April 22 Various initiatives being taken by the State Government have been helping women belonging to Self Help Groups (SHGs) to be successful, according to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking at at programme to reimburse interest to SHG beneficiaries of the YSR Zero Interest Scheme at Ongole on Friday, Reddy said it was a great turnaround for SHGs from being defaulters into `vibrant’ entrepreneurs.

The success stories of SHGs have been supported by various schemes like YSR Cheyutha, YSR Asara, Amma Vodi, among others, he claimed.

Big corporations like Reliance, P&G and Cooperative giant Amul were roped in for development of SHGs businesses and banks have been encouraged to extend loans for setting up business ventures for social and economic empowerment of women, the Chief Minister said. .

Published on April 22, 2022
Andhra Pradesh
women
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you