Govt schemes helped SHG women to script success stories: AP CM

Hyderabad, April 22 Various initiatives being taken by the State Government have been helping women belonging to Self Help Groups (SHGs) to be successful, according to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking at at programme to reimburse interest to SHG beneficiaries of the YSR Zero Interest Scheme at Ongole on Friday, Reddy said it was a great turnaround for SHGs from being defaulters into `vibrant’ entrepreneurs.

The success stories of SHGs have been supported by various schemes like YSR Cheyutha, YSR Asara, Amma Vodi, among others, he claimed.

Big corporations like Reliance, P&G and Cooperative giant Amul were roped in for development of SHGs businesses and banks have been encouraged to extend loans for setting up business ventures for social and economic empowerment of women, the Chief Minister said. .