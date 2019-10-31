Gurudas Dasgupta raised people’s issues in Parliament

As a member of Parliament for about three decades, Gurudas Dasgupta targeted every attempt of the governments to privatise or disinvest public sector enterprises. He exposed cronyism in policy making and raised such matters vehemently in Parliament.

The 83-year-old veteran trade unionist vociferously fought for workers and common people in Parliament. He raised many issues of corruption in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha during his tenure starting from 1985.

During the UPA II, he gave tough times for Manmohan Singh Government in issues such as 2G spectrum and gas pricing. He maintained that the gas pricing was "gigantic scam benefitting Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Ltd crores of rupees." He fought it even in Supreme Court and attacked the then Oil Minister Veerappa Moily in and outside Parliament over the matter.

As an active member of various Parliamentary panels, he ensured that gas pricing mechanism is debated there. On 2G issue too, he confronted the then government.

During AB Vajpayee regime too, he was instrumental in raising the activities of the Disinvestment Ministry in Rajya Sabha. On Gujarat riots and other communal issues too, he took a strident stand against the Vajpayee regime.

"Shri Gurudas Dasgupta Ji was one of the most committed and articulate proponents of his ideology. He was a strong voice in Parliament, whose interventions were keenly heard across the political spectrum. Saddened by his passing away. May his soul rest in peace," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Twitter.