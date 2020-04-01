Health Ministry report identifies 25 coronavirus hotspots

Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru feature among the top 25 Covid-19 hotspots in the country while Chikkaballapur is fast emerging as one.

The Covid-19 Status Health Report issued by the the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) reveals that Bengaluru is among the top seven cities with a high case load as on March 31.

The MoHFW has identified 24 emerging hotspots: South Andamans - 10 confirmed cases (cases in the last 14 days, 10), Kozhikode 10 (10), Gandhinagar 9 (8), Malappuram 8 (8), Rajkot 8 (7), Bhavnagar 7 (7), Bandipore 7 (7), Jabalpur 7(7), North & Middle Andaman 6(6), Faridabad 6(6), Palakkad 6(6), Bhilwara 6(5), Ghaziabad 6(5), Patna 5(5), Hoshiarpur 5(5), Jalandhar 5(5), Krishna 4(4), Munger 4(4), North Goa 4(4), Badgam 4( 4), Chikkaballapur 4(4), Ujjain 4(4) and Ranga Reddy 4(4).

Status in Karnataka

A Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department bulletin on Tuesday night said 13 new cases have been confirmed in the State. Till date, 101 coronavirus positive cases have been identified in the State, including three deaths and eight discharges, and 88 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals.

The district-wise data reveal: Bengaluru – 45 total confirmed cases (cured or discharges 7 cases) and one death, Mysore 14, Chikkaballapura 9, Dakshina Kannada 8, Uattra Kannada 8, Kalaburagi 4 (1 cured, 1 death), Davangere 3, Udupi 3, Ballari 3, Tumukuru 2 (one death), Kodagu 1 and Dharwad 1.