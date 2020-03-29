Healthcare firms offer home tests, free virtual doctor services

KlinicApp, an e-diagnostic start-up that brings affordable, standardised lab test services to the doorstep of patients, is now enabling home tests for Covid19 in Mumbai. This service is being provided through tie-ups with government-approved labs like Thyrocare and Metropolis.

“At KlinicApp, we are fully committed to the fight against Covid-19 and together help the nation come out of this difficult situation,” said Satkam Divya, CEO, KlinicApp.

“KlinicApp is focussed on adding/scaling up capacity in all major cities to a sufficient number of tests per day. Our fleet of Phlebotomists has been given extensive training for home sample collection and has been provided a one-time use safety suit (personal protective equipment) and gear for their safety,” he said.

Covid-19 tests are done only on doctors’ prescriptions and results are available within 48 hrs. A person is considered to be at risk of having Covid-19 if he/she has travelled to an area with ongoing community transmission in the last 14 days or have had close contact with an infected person. Common key indicators include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. Other indicators include fatigue, myalgia, anorexia, sputum production, and sore throat. To book for Covid detection test, one can simply call 8929176409. The test will cost ₹4,500 as per ICMR guidelines.

Expanding platform for tests

Digital healthcare platform, Practo, also announced Covid-19 test booking on its platform. It has partnered with Thyrocare to conduct tests for Mumbai residents to begin with before making it available to the rest of the country. A valid doctor’s prescription, duly filled test requisition form signed by the physician and a photo ID card have to be presented at the time of testing. The test will cost ₹4,500 and can be booked at https://www.practo.com/covid-test and https://covid.thyrocare.com/.

“Widespread testing is critical to track the scale and prevent transmission of Covid-19. To ensure that anyone who experiences the symptoms of the infection get tested, the government is constantly working on expanding the list of labs and centres. We've partnered with Thyrocare to ensure that access to these tests is not an issue. We will continue to work closely with the authorities to identify more such areas where Practo can help — be it for doctor consultations, testing or medicine delivery” said Dr Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Health Strategy Officer, Practo.

Virtual doctor consultations

VHealth by Aetna (www.vHealth.io) has announced a special initiative of providing free access to its virtual doctor consultation service, until April 15, to ensure people have access to health care during the Covid-19 outbreak. Vhealth by Aetna offers a broad suite of health services and solutions that is focussed on preventative and primary care to behavioural health and wellness counselling by telephone and video. The free vHealth virtual doctor consultation service will be available for 30 days from the date of registration. People who register for the service can also utilise the benefit for up to four family members. To register for a virtual health consultation, call the toll-free number 1800 103 7093 or give a missed call at 9029096186 to register online. The medical consultation service is available from Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 8 pm except national holidays.

“As the nation’s top leaders are urging people to stay at home and even avoid going to the hospitals unless in an extreme emergency, virtual consultation can be a single, trusted point of contact, for all their medical concerns for many in the country. As a primary healthcare service provider, we feel there is a need for us to step up and support the community at large,” said Sneh Khemka, President of Population Health, Aetna International.