Healthcare firms offer home tests, free virtual doctor services

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
KlinicApp, an e-diagnostic start-up that brings affordable, standardised lab test services to the doorstep of patients, is now enabling home tests for Covid19 in Mumbai. This service is being provided through tie-ups with government-approved labs like Thyrocare and Metropolis.
“At KlinicApp, we are fully committed to the fight against Covid-19 and together help the nation come out of this difficult situation,” said Satkam Divya, CEO, KlinicApp.
“KlinicApp is focussed on adding/scaling up capacity in all major cities to a sufficient number of tests per day. Our fleet of Phlebotomists has been given extensive training for home sample collection and has been provided a one-time use safety suit (personal protective equipment) and gear for their safety,” he said.
Covid-19 tests are done only on doctors’ prescriptions and results are available within 48 hrs. A person is considered to be at risk of having Covid-19 if he/she has travelled to an area with ongoing community transmission in the last 14 days or have had close contact with an infected person. Common key indicators include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. Other indicators include fatigue, myalgia, anorexia, sputum production, and sore throat. To book for Covid detection test, one can simply call 8929176409. The test will cost ₹4,500 as per ICMR guidelines.
Digital healthcare platform, Practo, also announced Covid-19 test booking on its platform. It has partnered with Thyrocare to conduct tests for Mumbai residents to begin with before making it available to the rest of the country. A valid doctor’s prescription, duly filled test requisition form signed by the physician and a photo ID card have to be presented at the time of testing. The test will cost ₹4,500 and can be booked at https://www.practo.com/covid-test and https://covid.thyrocare.com/.
“Widespread testing is critical to track the scale and prevent transmission of Covid-19. To ensure that anyone who experiences the symptoms of the infection get tested, the government is constantly working on expanding the list of labs and centres. We've partnered with Thyrocare to ensure that access to these tests is not an issue. We will continue to work closely with the authorities to identify more such areas where Practo can help — be it for doctor consultations, testing or medicine delivery” said Dr Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Health Strategy Officer, Practo.
VHealth by Aetna (www.vHealth.io) has announced a special initiative of providing free access to its virtual doctor consultation service, until April 15, to ensure people have access to health care during the Covid-19 outbreak. Vhealth by Aetna offers a broad suite of health services and solutions that is focussed on preventative and primary care to behavioural health and wellness counselling by telephone and video. The free vHealth virtual doctor consultation service will be available for 30 days from the date of registration. People who register for the service can also utilise the benefit for up to four family members. To register for a virtual health consultation, call the toll-free number 1800 103 7093 or give a missed call at 9029096186 to register online. The medical consultation service is available from Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 8 pm except national holidays.
“As the nation’s top leaders are urging people to stay at home and even avoid going to the hospitals unless in an extreme emergency, virtual consultation can be a single, trusted point of contact, for all their medical concerns for many in the country. As a primary healthcare service provider, we feel there is a need for us to step up and support the community at large,” said Sneh Khemka, President of Population Health, Aetna International.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
Investors are well-advised to continue their systematic investment plans in mutual funds in the ongoing ...
Borrowers gain from rate cut, but think twice before claiming the moratorium
Top five States hit by the virus have only ₹3,552 crore of unutilised District Mineral Foundations Fund
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...