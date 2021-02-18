Hyderabad, a ‘Tree City of the World’

Hyderabad is the only city from India to have been recognised as a 2020 Tree City of the World by the Arbor Day Foundation and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for its commitment to growing and maintaining urban forests.

Through this recognition, Hyderabad joins a network of like-minded cities who recognise the importance of trees in building healthy, resilient and happy cities.

Hyderabad earned recognition in the Foundation’s second year of the programme along with 51 other cities globally (120 cities from 63 countries assessed) and the only city in India to get this recognition so far.

Most of the cities were from the US, UK, Canada, Australia among other countries.

Congratulating Hyderabad on earning 2020 Tree Cities of the world recognition, Dan Lambe, President, Arbor Day Foundation, said “your city is part of an important global network leading the way in urban and community forestry. Now more than ever, trees and forests are a vital component of healthy livable, and sustainable cities and towns around the globe. Hyderabad’s commitment to effective urban forest management is helping to ensure better future for its residents.”

Telangana’s Haritha Haram, the tree plantation drive, has played a big role in the city earning this tag.