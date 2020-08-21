Hyderabad accounts for 30% supply share of office space in H1: JLL

Kia Motors to export Made-in-India Sonet to LatAm, Africa, Middle East markets
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
Shrugging off the Covid-19-led lockdown, Hyderabad has managed to lead in the country’s office space supply and absorption in the first half (H1) of 2020, accounting for 30 per cent supply share and 18 per cent absorption share, according to a JLL-CII report.
The metropolitan city continues to show resilience and its real estate dynamics managed to keep up the momentum, says the JLL-CII report titled ‘Hyderabad Real Estate - A Road Map amid the Covid-19 crisis.’
The city’s real estate performance was far better in H1 2020, compared to other cities in India. Its formal economy was one of the first in urban India to regain stability, following relaxation of lockdown rules. Despite the nationwide lockdown, in Q2 2020, Hyderabad continued to witness relatively good office leasing and residential sales. Hyderabad also led India’s office supply with a 30 per cent share in H1 2020, significantly driving the country’s office absorption with an 18 per cent share during the same period. Further, the city reported strong sales with the least unsold inventory in India which can be offloaded within two years.
“Hyderabad’s resilience comes from the confidence of doing business instilled by the state government. The business-friendly policies of the government has helped corporates leverage the existing ecosystem in the state to maximise output and emerge as the destination of choice. While national IT exports grew by 8 per cent in 2019-20, IT exports here grew by 18 per cent in the same period. Hyderabad is a major destination for India’s young workforce,” said Ramesh Nair, CEO & Country Head, India, JLL.
JLL’s latest GRETI (Global Real Estate Transparency Index) report in 2020 says India experienced higher improvement and it is on the cusp of becoming a transparent economy. The focus of the government on sustainability transparency with focus on wellness and PropTech adoption drove this improvement.
The city reported office space absorption of 2.1 million sq ft in H1 2020, which dropped the city’s vacancy rate to 9.2 per cent. Hyderabad witnessed the highest quarterly launches ever during the lockdown period in Q2 2020. Most of these launches were in the northern and eastern submarkets.
Hyderabad recorded the highest office net absorption in 2019 (as a proportion of existing stock) compared to any city globally, while standing among the world’s best-performing cities for prime office rental growth, according to the recent JLL City Momentum Index (CMI) 2020 report.
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
The compact family sedan buyer gets more choice and new features in the Verna
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
₹1058 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1045103010711085 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
Pandit Jasraj’s divine fervour echoes in the hearts of followers the world over
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...