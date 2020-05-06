Hyderabad airport braces for post Covid-19 days

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited is all geared up for the phased reopening up of the airport after the coronavirus-induced national lockdown is lifted. It has put in place a number of measures to ensure social distancing and limit contact across the airport.

In a detailed note shared by the GMR-managed airport, it has sought to explain how it plans to go about ensuring the safety of passengers and various stakeholders, including its staff and security personnel at the airport and related services once flight operations commence.

According to the new protocols put in place to ensure safety, it calls for all passengers departing from the airport to use the web check-in facility before arriving at the airport, while others are encouraged to use the self-service kiosks at the airport.

In order to ensure minimal contact and to reduce waiting time, passengers are encouraged to use the self check-in facility.

The airport has put in place a contactless terminal system to avoid contact with CISF personnel and passengers.

The entire airport will ensure social distancing and markers have already been placed at the entry points. At every segment in the airport ― departure and arrival terminals, security, customs, immigration and movement of passengers from the airport terminal to the aircraft ― social distancing will be strictly followed.

Apart from acrylic glass shields on check-in counters to separate the airport personnel and the passengers, hygiene stations ― replete with automatic hand sanitisers ― have been set up to enable frequent sanitisation of hands by passengers.

According to SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL, said, “The Hyderabad Airport family is working through the lockdown period to ensure that we have the right measures in place for ensuring passenger safety once commercial flight operations are permitted to resume by the government. While the airport is geared up with a high level of hygiene and new operational procedures, passengers’ role in keeping the airport safe would also be equally important. We request all passengers to extend their cooperation and support for measures such as usage of face masks, thermal screening and social distancing.”