Just about a year ago, no one could recognise the existence of the stepwell in Bansilalpet as it was fully covered with garbage, but now, Hyderabad has a new attraction for tourists and locals. About a 300-year-old, this stepwell, has been restored by Government agencies with active support from NGOs.

In a record time of about 13 months, the well has been completely restored and now holds nearly 20 lakh litres of water and regained its antique looks with magnificent galleries on the corridors of six stage stepwell. The renovated well is expected to serve as a new cultural space for the city, say officials. The renovated complex has been provided with an amphitheatre, and a torusist plaza.

According to K T Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries, and Municipal Administration, Government of Telangana, who formally inaugurated the renovated stepwell on Monday, restoration and preservation of the historic and cultural heritage of Hyderabad in particular and Telangana, in general, was one of the focus areas for the State Government.

Plans are on the anvil to restore and develop 43 more stepwells in the city as part of the efforts to achieve World Heritage City recognition from UNESCO.

Stepwells were prominent structures in the medieval kingdoms of the South, espcially in the period of Kakatiyas, Vijayanagara, and QutubShahis of Golconda. The Asaf Jahis (Nizams) also continued the construction of these unique types of wells, as per history.