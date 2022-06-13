Hyderabad has the potential to become automobile technology hub: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad has all the potential to become a automobile technology hub, said KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT & Industries, Government of Telangana.

Speaking after the official inauguration of Global Capability Centre (GCC) of the US-based Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive after-market parts provider here on Monday, Rama Rao said: “This is probably the first auto company to have technology presence in Hyderabad.”

“The functionalities of traditional automobiles were changing...software and electronics are becoming vital in automobiles with the evolution of mobility,” the minister added.

Stating that Hyderabad is gradually becoming the hub of automobile industry, Rao asked Advance Auto Parts to make the city its hub for all areas of its functionalities.

He also invited the company to take part in ‘Formula E’ to be organised by the State Government in February next year.

Tom Greco, President and CEO, Advance Auto Parts said Hyderabad was chosen after taking into account its talent pool, vibrant culture and infrastructure.

“The things we have achieved here in a short span of time is encouraging us to grow more,” Greco added.

Advance Auto Parts established its GCC in Hyderabad in 2019 with the goal of identifying synergies and building shared capabilities to support the company’s growth. At present, GCC is a key enabler and innovation hub for the company providing critical transformational support for Advance Auto Parts across the businesses.