Hyderabad start-up creates aerosol box to protect doctors treating Covid-19 cases

From the WHO
One of the biggest problems that the frontline medical personnel face in treating Covid-19 patients is very high viral loads.
When in the vicinity of patients, they are exposed to the virus directly. Insufficient PPE (personal protection equipment) could make them vulnerable.
Butterfly EduFields, a Hyderabad-based start-up, has come out with an aerosol box which can significantly reduce medical personnel’s exposure to the virus.
T-Works, a Telangana government-promoted facility that incubates electronic hardware start-ups, says the transparent box covers the Covid-19-infected patient, allowing the physicians to perform endotracheal intubations (insertion of tube through trachea) easily.
Inspired by a similar idea of Taiwanese anesthesiologist Dr Lai Hsein-yung, the aerosol box would act as a buffer between the patient and the doctor.
“Two companies in Hyderabad have now manufactured and supplied over 40 boxes to various hospitals. As many as 100 are in the pipeline,” Sujai Karampuri, CEO, T-Works, said.
“With the exponential growth in Covid-19 cases, the country is facing a surge in demand for essential medical equipment, including ventilators and protective gear for the medical frontliners. This innovation can partly address this issue,” he said.
