I-T portal glitches: FM sets Sept 15 as deadline for Infosys to resolve issues

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday conveyed to Infosys CEO Salil Parekh in no uncertain terms the government's "deep disappointment and concern" over the continuing glitches in the new income tax filing portal and set September 15 as the deadline for the software major to resolve all snags.
As glitches continued to mar the functioning of the portal even after over two months of its launch, Sitharaman summoned Infosys MD & CEO Parekh at her office here to know the reasons for not resolving the snags in the portal.
Finance Ministry summons Infosys CEO again on tax portal glitches
A statement issued by the Income Tax Department said that during the meeting the finance minister emphasised that there is a need for putting in more resources and efforts on the part of Infosys so that the much delayed delivery of agreed services is ensured.
"Hon'ble Finance Minister demanded that the issues faced by taxpayers on current functionalities of the portal should be resolved by the team by September 15, 2021 so that taxpayers and professionals can work seamlessly on the portal," the I-T department said in a statement after the meeting.
Sitharaman, the statement said, conveyed "the deep disappointment and concerns of the government and the taxpayers" about the continuing glitches in the e-filing portal.
"She sought an explanation from Infosys for the repeated issues faced by taxpayers," it added.
During the meeting, Parekh was also sensitised on the difficulties that the taxpayers were facing and the problems that are arising on account of the delays in the functioning of the portal.
"Parekh explained that he and his team are doing everything to ensure the smooth functioning of the portal. Further, he said, over 750 team members are working on this project and Pravin Rao, COO of Infosys, is personally overseeing this project. He also assured that Infosys is working expeditiously to ensure a glitch-free experience to the taxpayers on the portal," the statement added.
I-T portal live after emergency maintenance, says Infosys
The portal, which went live on June 7, was not accessible on August 21 and 22 till late evening. It came back after what the tech major described was an "emergency maintenance".
This is the second time that Sitharaman has met the Infosys team over the issue. She had on June 22 met Parekh and Rao.
Infosys was awarded the ₹4,242 crore contract in 2019 to develop the new portal. The project was aimed at developing the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and also expedite refunds. Between January 2019 to June 2021, the government has paid Rs 164.5 crore to Infosys for developing the portal.
The new income tax e-filing portal 'www.incometax.gov.in', however, faced tech glitches from day one with users complaining that certain functionalities were either unavailable or working slow.
Consequently, the I-T department had to allow the manual filing of remittance forms and also extend due dates for electronic filing of forms related to intimation by pension funds and sovereign wealth funds.
.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...