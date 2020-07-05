IATA agents seek permission to issue tickets for Vande Bharat mission

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
The IATA Agents Association of India has requested Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express to provide ticketing facilities to accredited travel agents in the country and make them a part of the Vande Bharat mission.
The provision to issue tickets in India will be a blessing for many of the Indians stranded in foreign countries with out jobs and money to buy air tickets and will enable them get help from their families or relatives in India. Many such families are in constant touch with travel agencies looking for a provision to send air tickets to bring back their relatives. This will also help outbound passengers travelling from India to foreign countries, as many are clueless of a way out, said Biji Eapen, national president, IAAI.
He pointed out that travel agencies play a vital role in promoting the airline’s market share. Eighty per cent of the industry’s tickets are sold by agents, who always support Air India and AIE.
Under the new norms, both the airlines can grant special permissions to all authorised travel agents in the UAE to take part in the evacuation programme. Travel agents in the UAE are now allowed to issue tickets for Indian nationals who have registered on the website of the Indian Consulates and fulfill the required entry conditions and desires to be repatriated by Vande Bharat Mission flights to India, he said.
According to Jose Abraham, global president of the Pravasi Legal Cell, facilities to issue tickets from India will be a great relief and support to many of the Indian communities stranded abroad without job and money. He requested concerned authorities to take appropriate steps to implement the process urgently.
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally last week, face medium-term resistance levels
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...