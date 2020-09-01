I&B Ministry in talks with MHA to allow cinema halls to reopen

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting is in talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for enabling cinemas to reopen as the country gradually unlocks economic activity.

Addressing a CII event on Tuesday, Amit Khare, Secretary, I&B Ministry, said reopening cinema halls is a “priority item” for the Ministry. “We have already issued the standard operating procedure (SOPs) for shooting and production activities for the film and TV industry. The SOPs are also ready for reopening of cinema halls. Definitely, we will pursue this matter with the Home Ministry,” he said.

“From Unlock 1-4, slowly things are opening up and cinemas and malls are closely linked and go together. Many malls have also complained that they are not getting footfalls because cinemas halls have not opened. So we will talk to the Home Ministry on this issue,” Khare added.

Last week, the theatrical and film industry had expressed disappointment for not being able to reopen cinema halls, as they were expecting to get a nod from the MHA.

AVCG sector

Meanwhile, talking about the AVCG (animation, VFX, gaming and comics) sector, Khare said that it is one of the fastest growing segments of the media and entertainment sector and has a huge potential for spurring innovation and job-creation.

He said that the Ministry is in the process of setting up the Centre of Excellence for animation, visual effects, gaming and comics in collaboration with IIT-Bombay.

“We hope in the next 1-2 years this National Centre for Excellence will take off. The Centre will provide a place where different technologies in the field of animation and gaming will be brought at one place and will also focus on training of thought leaders in field of the AVCG sector,” Khare added.

He further said there is a huge potential for digitising the Indian toy industry with the help of development of gaming modules, which are based on Indian stories and are Made in India for the world.