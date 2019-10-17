IIM Kozhikode to conduct training programme for diplomats, govt officials

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode will conduct a special training programme in leadership and management for senior diplomats and government officials from 17 countries in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

To be held from October 21 to 25, the five-day programme “Leadership 4.0:Management & Governance in the emerging world of disruption” has been scientifically tailored by the expert faculty at IIMK for surviving and thriving in a volatile, uncertain and non-linear world.

According to Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIMK, organisations including government entities need reflection time and dedicated attention to develop high potential leaders who can navigate and create value in a changing world.

The ITEC programme fully funded by the Ministry of External Affairs is aimed at capacity building, skill development, transfer of technology and sharing of experiences with the partner countries.

It forms an important component of India’s development partnership and cooperation with the developing world.

Development partnership occupies a paramount place in India's foreign policy.

Leadership 4.0 will be attended by over 22 foreign diplomats, civil servants from 17 partner countries – Malaysia, Ethiopia, Zambia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Bhutan, Mauritius, Kenya, Egypt, Oman, Nigeria, Tanzania, Botswana, Gambia, Maldives, Panama and Indonesia.