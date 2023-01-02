IIT-Madras has created a ‘centre of excellence’ at a campus unit set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to develop advanced technologies for national defence and security. The interdisciplinary research group will bring in faculty and researchers from multiple departments for translational research.

Called ‘DRDO Industry Academia-Ramanujan Centre of Excellence’ (DIA-RCoE), it will also work towards the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ goal in the defence sector, says a release from the institute.

V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-Madras, called it an important milestone in bringing together academia, industry and the DRDO to develop Atmanirbhar technologies for the critical needs of the country. It will provide a first-of-its-kind opportunity for start-ups and MSMEs to participate in this critical nation-building activity, he said.

Set up under the ‘long-term directed research policy’ of the Defence Ministry, the centre will undertake basic and applied research in verticals like electronics and computational systems; naval systems and naval technologies; advanced combat vehicle technologies; high-power CW laser sources; and next-generation communication and networking technologies.