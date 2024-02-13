In a “tough year for the job market”, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), saw an increase in participation of firms and variety of roles, offered to the students of PGP class of 2024, for whom the final placement process concluded on Monday.

The placement process ended with “placement of all students of PGP batch”, stated IIMA, in an official release here on Tuesday. Professor Ankur Sinha, Chairperson of Placements at IIMA stated, “Even in a tough year for the job market, IIMA saw a large number of recruiters participating in the placement process. This year as well, we saw an increase in the participation of firms and also the variety in job roles was higher.

The successful completion of the placement process within three cluster days is a testament to the high-quality learning experience at the institute and the robust placement process that provides adequate flexibility to both recruiters and students. The placement this year, indicates that the demand for high-quality talent, continues to grow in a favourable as well as a challenging job climate. It also demonstrates the strength of the relationships we have built with our recruiters over the decades and the faith that they have in the IIMA brand.”

On Monday, IIMA conducted Cluster 3 of the Final Placement Process. The third cluster comprised eight cohorts, which included BFSI, Analytics & IT Consulting, Core Manufacturing & Infrastructure, Renewable Energy & Greentech, Government Enterprises, Enterprise Tech, FinTech and Logistics. Silver Consumer Electricals Pvt Ltd, in the Core manufacturing & infrastructure cohort, rolled out five offers, the highest for the cluster.

The BFSI cohort, rolled out the second-highest offers after Core Manufacturing & Infrastructure. Cluster 3 saw recruiters like Tata Steel, NPCI, Jio Financial Services, Newgen Software Tech Ltd, Javis, BNP Paribas, Axis Bank, S&P Global, etc. Many new recruiters, participated this year across cohorts, including Waree and Jio Financial Services. There were numerous dream applications that students exercised, reinforcing the objective of candidate-recruiter fit that the Cluster-Cohort placement system offers, the release added.