India eases visa, travel restrictions for foreign businessmen, health professionals, technicians

“The above categories of foreign nationals would have to obtain a fresh business visa or employment visa, as applicable, from the Indian Missions and Posts abroad. Foreign nationals holding a valid long-term multiple entry business visa...would have to get the business visa re-validated from the Indian Mission/Post concerned. Such foreign nationals would not be permitted to travel to India on the strength of any electronic visa obtained earlier,” the release further said.

Foreign technical specialists and engineers travelling for the installation, repair and maintenance of foreign-origin machinery and equipment in India, on the invitation of a registered Indian business entity, will now be issued visas, the MHA said. These could be for equipment installation, or for after-sales servicing or repair on commercial terms.

Foreign engineering, managerial, design or other specialists travelling to India on behalf of foreign business entities located in India are also on the list of permitted categories. This includes all manufacturing units, design units, software and IT units as well as financial sector companies (banking and non-banking), the release added.

Foreign healthcare professionals, health researchers, engineers and technicians making a trip for technical work at Indian health sector facilities, including laboratories and factories, will also be issued visas. “This is subject to a letter of invitation from a recognised and registered healthcare facility, registered pharmaceutical company or accredited university in India,” the release said.

Visas will now be issued to foreign nationals wanting to come to India on a business visa (other than on B-3 visa, for sports) in non-scheduled commercial/chartered flights, said an MHA release.

India has eased visa and travel restrictions for certain categories of foreign nationals to come to India, including businesspersons, health professionals and technical specialists, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!