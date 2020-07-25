News

India extends medical support of $1 mn to North Korea to fight TB

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on July 25, 2020 Published on July 25, 2020

India has supplied $1 million worth of anti-tuberculosis medicines to North Korea, according to an official release issued by the Indian embassy in Pyongyang, cited in a DD News report. India provided the medical assistance at the request of the World Health Organisation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India is aware of and sensitive about the shortage of medical supplies in the country. So, it had granted humanitarian assistance of $1 million in the form of anti-tuberculosis medicines.

The medical assistance is under the aegis of an ongoing WHO anti-tuberculosis programme in DPRK, it said.

The consignment of medicines was handed over to DPRK authorities by the Indian Ambassador to DPRK, Atul Malhari Gotsurve, in the presence of a WHO representative.

Tuberculosis has been recognised as one of the biggest public health problems in North Korea. Throughout the course of history, TB has killed more people than all other pandemics combined.

In 2017, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported some 131,000 cases of TB in North Korea, with some 16,000 individuals succumbing to the disease in the same year, 38north.org reported.

Published on July 25, 2020
epidemic and plague
North Korea
medicine (education)
healthcare industry
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
US stops new foreign students to take online-only study