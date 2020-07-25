India extends medical support of $1 mn to North Korea to fight TB

India has supplied $1 million worth of anti-tuberculosis medicines to North Korea, according to an official release issued by the Indian embassy in Pyongyang, cited in a DD News report. India provided the medical assistance at the request of the World Health Organisation.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India is aware of and sensitive about the shortage of medical supplies in the country. So, it had granted humanitarian assistance of $1 million in the form of anti-tuberculosis medicines.

The medical assistance is under the aegis of an ongoing WHO anti-tuberculosis programme in DPRK, it said.

The consignment of medicines was handed over to DPRK authorities by the Indian Ambassador to DPRK, Atul Malhari Gotsurve, in the presence of a WHO representative.

Tuberculosis has been recognised as one of the biggest public health problems in North Korea. Throughout the course of history, TB has killed more people than all other pandemics combined.

In 2017, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported some 131,000 cases of TB in North Korea, with some 16,000 individuals succumbing to the disease in the same year, 38north.org reported.