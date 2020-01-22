India needs to imbibe best practices, policies from Israel to accelerate innovation: NASSCOM

Kia Carnival review
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush people mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
India needs to imbibe best practices and policies from countries like Israel in order to accelerate innovation, a high-level delegation of India’s apex software industry lobby National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) said.
The delegation which was on a three-day “Innovation Discovery” tour to Israel from January 19-21 on Tuesday said that India and Israel can collaborate in several vital areas such as agriculture and mobility.
“Innovation and Israel are synonymous. During the three days, we have met with key stakeholders across Israel and believe there are numerous opportunities for collaboration between India and Israel such as cyber security, health, agriculture and mobility among others,” Debjani Ghosh, the president of NASSCOM said.
Ghosh said NASSCOM will continue to build innovation partnerships between companies in both markets.
Keshav Murugesh, the Chairman of NASSCOM Group & CEO, WNS Global Services, said that he is impressed by the right ecosystem for startups in Israel.
“Ecosystems are key for startups to scale and innovate. The visit to Israel has helped us to understand and appreciate the interconnected ecosystem that the country offers across government, VCs, accelerators and startups,” Murugesh said.
He said India should imbibe the best practices and polices from Israel to boost innovation.
“To accelerate innovation in India we need to imbibe best practices and policies from countries like Israel,” he added.
Murugesh also said that NASSCOM delegation after returning to India will make relevant recommendations from the visit to the policy makers and other stakeholders.
The eight member high-level delegation held extensive discussions with researchers at leading institutes, Israeli CEOs and entrepreneurs, VCs, hi-tech industry leaders, non-profit organisations, officials at Israel Innovation Authority and Israel’s Chief Scientist, Alexander Bligh.
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush people mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
The services offered by Vistara in its premium economy cabin compare well with those of more established ...
There's a lot of hard work behind that cheery namaste or 'welcome aboard' that the cabin crew greet us with.
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
Krishnan, 49, and Aruna, 47, approached us to understand the risks in their existing financial plan. They had ...
From type of cover to death and maturity benefits, and investment strategy, the product offers a gamut of ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Point-of-sale (PoS) insurance is a ‘simple’ insurance product whose benefits are predefined and disclosed at ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...