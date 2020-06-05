India pledges $15 million to global vaccine alliance GAVI

India on Thursday pledged $15 million GAVI, the international vaccine alliance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the virtual Global Vaccine Summit hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said that India will stand in solidarity with the world in these challenging times.

“Covid-19 has exposed limitations of global cooperation and that for the first time in recent history, humankind faces a clear common enemy,” Prime Minister Modi said according to an official statement.

The virtual meeting hosted by Britain in a bid to aid immunization efforts and support Covid-19 vaccine developments had over 50 ​countries participating.

In his address, the Prime Minister said India stands in solidarity with the world in these challenging times. He further added that India sees the world “as one family”” and that it will live up to this teaching during this global pandemic.

Modi added that India had shown its support earlier by sharing the country’s available stocks of medicines with over 120 countries. It will now donate the amount to further vaccination efforts across the globe.

The Prime Minister further elaborated that “India had digitized its entire vaccine supply line and developed an electronic vaccine intelligence network to monitor the integrity of its cold chain. These innovations are ensuring the availability of safe and potent vaccines in the right quantities at the right time till the last mile.”

“India recognizes and values the work of GAVI, that is why it became a donor to GAVI while still being eligible for GAVI support,” he said.

According to an official statement, PM Modi said that the country’s support to GAVI is not only financial but also in terms of creating a huge demand that will help bring down the prices of these vaccines globally saving almost $400 million for GAVI over the past five years.