India reports 43,071 new Covid cases

India reported 43,071 cases on Sunday with 955 casualties in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. Cumulatively, India reported 3,05,45,433 of which active caseload was 4,85,350 , recovered cases were 2,96,58,078 and the death toll was 4,02,005. Among all the States, Kerala registered the highest daily Covid cases at 12,456, followed by Maharashtra at 9,489 . Three States reported more than 100 daily deaths on Sunday with Maharashtra recording the highest casualties at 371, followed by Kerala at 135 and Tamil Nadu at 115, as per the data.

It is to be noted that 52,299 patients recovered during the last 24 hours till 8:00 am and the daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily fresh cases for the 52nd consecutive day. Also the recovery rate has increased to 97.09 per cent.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, currently at 2.44 per cent and the daily positivity rate stood at 2.34 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 27 straight days. In addition, India conducted 18,38,490 tests during the previous day and the testing capacity substantially ramped up to 41.82 cr tests so far, as per the data.

Besides this, India administered 35,12,21,306 vaccine doses so far with 63,87,849 doses given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry.