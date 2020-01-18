India set to trigger revival of global aviation sector: ISRO director

Quick takes
“Over the last decade, India has witnessed a robust civil aviation market, and through ‘Wings India 2020’ we aim to provide a congenial forum that will cater to the rapidly changing dynamics of the sector, focusing on new business acquisitions, investments, policy formation and regional connectivity,” said Pradeep Singh Kharola, Union Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Kharola, taking part in the road show for ‘Wings India 2020’ — a civil aviation event, said “Bengaluru being the IT capital of India, it has the potential of becoming the aviation capital of India.”
Wings India 2020, a flagship event of India’s civil aviation industry will be held at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad, from March 12 to 15. The four-day event themed “Flying for All” is an international platform focused on new business acquisitions, investments, policy formation and regional connectivity in the civil aviation industry.
Wings India 2020 is also Asia’s largest and most popular gathering in the industry. Organised jointly by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, AAI and FICCI, the event is expected to attract top leaders, special invitees from foreign countries in civil aviation sector, global CEOs, suppliers, strategic partners, organisations and the media.
Dr S Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, Human Space Flight Centre, ISRO, said, “India is set to trigger revival of the global aviation sector. The civil aviation and space industry together will have a world-class training facility for pilots and astronauts. We are sure that the exhibition for aviation as well as space fraternity is a platform to develop new growth spots that can be targeted to ensure a positive curve."
Earlier, welcoming the dignitaries, Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, said, “This summit aims to bring all players, facilitators, and regulators of the aviation fraternity under one roof to explore opportunities together. It’s a platform for all civil aviation sector stakeholders to achieve greater synergies; learn from best practices of each other.”
