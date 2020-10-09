India successfully test fires anti-radiation missile Rudram-1

BMW Motorrad launches 2020 G 310 R and G 310 GS
India on Friday successfully test-fired a new generation anti-radiation missile which will be part of the tactical weaponry of the Indian Air Force, officials said.
The missile, Rudram-1, is India’s first indigenously developed anti-radiation missile that has a speed of Mach two or twice the speed of sound.
The missile is likely to be integrated with the Sukhoi fighter jets of the Indian Force once the missile is ready for induction, the officials said.
The missile was test-fired at the integrated test range at Balasore in Odisha around 10:30 AM, officials said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on successful test firing of the missile.
“New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram-1) which is India’s first indigenous anti-radiation missile developed by @DRDO_India for Indian Air Force was tested successfully today at ITR, Balasore. Congratulations to DRDO & other stakeholders for this remarkable achievement,” he tweeted.
In May last year, the Indian Air successfully test-fired the aerial version of the BrahMos missile from a Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft.
The BrahMos missile provides the IAF with a much-desired capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night and in all weather conditions.
The IAF is also integrating the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile on over 40 Sukhoi fighter jets which are aimed at bolstering overall combat capability of the force.
