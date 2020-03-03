India suspends visas granted to nationals of coronavirus-hit countries

India on Tuesday suspended with immediate effect the visas granted on or before March 3, 2020, to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, who have not entered the country yet.

Such foreign nationals may not enter India by air, land or sea, said an advisory from the Bureau of Immigration. Those who require to travel to India from these countries due to compelling reasons may seek fresh visas from the nearest Indian embassy/consulate, it added.

Tuesday’s advisory supersedes all earlier advisories issued on Covid-19, the Bureau added.

The advisory further said regular (sticker) visas/e-visas issued to Chinese nationals on or before February 5, 2020, were suspended earlier, and the suspension would remain in force. They, too, would need to apply for fresh visas if their reasons for visiting the country are compelling.

This apart, all regular (sticker) visas/e-visas granted to all foreign nationals who have travelled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan on or after January 1, 2020, and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect.

Exemptions

Diplomats and officials of the UN and other international bodies, OCI cardholders and aircrew from the above mentioned countries are exempted from such entry restrictions. However, medical screening is compulsory for them.

All foreign and Indian nationals entering India from any port are required to furnish a duly filled self-declaration form (including personal details, particulars such as phone number and address in India, and travel history), to health and immigration officials at the port of entry.

Passengers (foreign and Indian) other than those restricted, arriving directly or indirectly from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan, must undergo medical screening at the port of entry, the advisory said.