Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world: Modi

PTI Washington | Updated on September 23, 2021

Modi has been a popular figure in the Indian American community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended the Indian diaspora for distinguishing itself across the world as he received a warm welcome from the community on his arrival here.

He was greeted by groups of Indian Americans at the airport soon after his plane landed here Wednesday and later at the hotel where he had an interaction with the members of the community.

“Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength,” Modi said in a tweet along with a set of pictures of his interaction with the Indian American CEOs.

“It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world,” Modi said.

One of the signature events of the Prime Minister's overseas visit has been his meetings with the diaspora community in large gatherings.

However, due to the current Covid-19 situation, the prime minister is unlikely to have a large gathering or meeting with the diaspora.

Modi has been popular among Indian Americans, who constitute more than 1.2 percent of the country’s population.

Published on September 23, 2021

