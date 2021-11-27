India’s active cases comes down to 1,07,019, lowest in 541 days

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
India saw a single-day rise of 8,318 new coronavirus infections taking the country’s tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,45,63,749, while the active cases have declined to 1,07,019, the lowest in 541 days, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
The death toll has climbed to 4,67,933 with 465 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 50 continuous days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 153 consecutive days now.
Active Covid cases have declined to 1,07,019 comprising 0.31 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.34 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.
A decrease of 3,114 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily Covid positivity rate was recorded at 0.86 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 54 days.
Also see: Resident docs' body calls for nationwide suspension of OPD services from November 27
Weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.88 per cent. It has been below 1 per cent for the last 13 days, according to the health ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from Covid surged to 3,39,88,797, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 121.06 crore.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...