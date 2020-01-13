IndiaSkills 2020 registration gets extension, January 15 last day to apply

The deadline for the registration of IndiaSkills 2020 has been extended to January 15th from the earlier December 30th, 2018.

IndiaSkills-- a biennial competition--is an opportunity for the youngsters across the country to showcase their functional and vocational skills.

The competition starts at the regional level. Winners at the regional level will compete at the state level. The State champions, in turn, compete for India Skills on the national level.

National winners will represent the country in various international competitions including the WorldSkills competition which is going to take place in Shanghai, China in 2021.

“Media and Entertainment is growing at an exponential rate and the millennials of India who want to present their talent and skills on a world stage must register and participate in IndiaSkills 2020," said Mohit Soni, CEO, Media and Entertainment Skill Council (MESC).

"The aim is to create awareness and participation across various skills and help Indian youth to attain world-class standards of competence, excellence, and productivity," he added.

The potential competitors needs to register through a national online portal to participate in IndiaSkills Competitions. The selection will be conducted by state government with support from Sector Skill Councils and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).