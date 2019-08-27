Indo-Israel relationship is about chemistry, says Ambassador Ron Malka

Auto sector slowdown: The story of auto-component makers
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
The relationship between Israel and India is not just about ties in the defence sector or engagements over business, it is all about some sort of chemistry, Ron Malka, Israeli Ambassador to India, said. “This engagement is more than business. I see joy. As there is some chemistry here, we need to find out where it comes from. But one can feel it,” he said.
Speaking after the inauguration of a joint venture facility between Israel’s Rafael and Astra Microwave, he said that the venture “was a shining example of how India and Israel have been working together with one another over the years.”
He said that traditionally, the defence engagements have been with defence public sector undertakings, however, there is a growing private sector participation as a part of the Indian government’s ‘Make in India initiative’.
“Israel and India have seen its friendship growing steadily. I see success and something rewarding for both. This collaboration can go on in new domains. My mandate is to foster ties and find news ways to collaborate. While sky is the limit for this collaboration. This can go into a number of new areas including space,” he said.
“For Israel, India is a precious friend and we value this friendship. For a precious friend, we want to share our know-how, and that is what friends do for each other and enjoy. Therefore, we have brought state-of-the-art technologies,” he said.
“For Israeli companies to come here and be part of India’s vision of ‘Make in India’ is natural. Israel is a tiny country, and we have therefore invested in human capital, as we do not have any other natural resources. But, we are a country with shortage of manpower. Therefore, for us it is important to come to a precious friend and collaborate for mutual benefit, and share our know-how. It is rewarding and engaging,” he said.
