Industrial park for women entrepreneurs launched in Telangana

Telangana Industries and IT Minister K T Rama Rao has inaugurated an industrial park for women entrepreneurs developed by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO). The park has as many as 25 women-owned and operated units representing 16 diverse commenced operations.

The 50-acre park is developed with an investment by FLO in association with Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) with an investment of ₹250 crore.

Inaugurating the park to mark the 20 th anniversary of FLO and the International Women’s Day, Rama Rao has said that the State Government would allot another 100 acres for the expansion of the Park if the entrepreneurs came forward to invest in niche areas.

10 per cent subsidy

Announcing an additional 10 per cent subsidy to the women-led enterprises, he asked the women entrepreneurs to think big and tap emerging technologies. “You should focus on aerospace, defence and food processing, besides forging global partnerships,” he said.

The park is open for members of the FLO members from Telangana and other parts of the country.

“This is a significant milestone in our journey. It will pave the way to create more integrated business townships linked to the industrial parks across FLO chapters,” Ujjwala Singhania, FLO National President, said in a press release.

Uma Chigurupati, Chairperson, FICCI FLO Hyderabad Chapter and Executive Director of Granules India, said that the park could generate 1,600 jobs in the next two years.