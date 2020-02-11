Ministry opens centre to resolve issues of RE industry; land allotment portal next

An Industry and Investors’ Facilitation Centre was opened at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy on Tuesday to provide information on policies and programmes of the Government and resolve issues faced by investors and industry.

Single-window

Industry representatives can approach this centre to get their grievances related to project execution and implementation, as well as operational issues, such as non-payment of dues resolved. This centre can act as a single-window for all renewable energy related issues in the country.

Fast-track resolution

RK Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New and Renewable Energy said, “The Facilitation Centre will work as a fast-track mechanism in resolving the investors’ issues and take Ease of Doing Business a notch higher.”

Singh said that 86 GW of renewable energy generation capacity has already been installed in the country, 34 GW is under implementation while 30 GW is at various stages of tendering.

The Ministry is setting up Ultra Mega RE Power Projects for providing land and transmission on plug-and-play basis, he added.

This Centre will be headed by a Joint Secretary of the MNRE. Soon, a dedicated portal will be developed for the purpose, the statement said.