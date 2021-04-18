Indywood Startup Awards 2021 selects six firms for investment deals

As many as 20 startups have been identified and honoured at the maiden edition of Indywood Startup Awards 2021, organized by Aries International Maritime Research Institute powered by Indywood Billionaires Club.

The jury also identified the top 6 contenders for the next stage of strategic partnerships with Indywood Billionaires Club, an elite network of NRI investors.

These include education startup (Futuristic Skill Training Provider) - RobotGuru Education Technologies Pvt Ltd; technology startup (Advanced Marine Technology Provider) - EyeROV (IROV Technologies Private Limited); social impact startup - AllAbout Innovations (Wolf), innovative startup- iBoson Innovations Private Limited; promising startup (e-commerce platform for homemade brands) - Garga M-Commerce, and education startup (Online Teaching Solution Provider) - Tutorhow Scientific Edutech Pvt Ltd.

Of the selected six startups, Wolf Airmask, India’s first “Ion based Airmask,” successfully tested on the SARS-COV-2 virus, has signed an investment deal with the UAE based Aries Group.

Sohan Roy, founder president, Indywood Billionaires Club said, “I am extremely overwhelmed with the response we received for our maiden edition. The competition was extremely tough since all the entries received were equally good. Finally, we were able to identify some unique, innovative startups that are sure to create a revolution in their respective industries.”

Indywood Billionaires Club startup awards 2021 provide business collaboration opportunities to outstanding startups that build innovative products and solutions and have high potential to generate wealth, employment and demonstrate measurable social impact. Besides offering organisations a chance to pitch their products in front of investors, AIMRI would also open incubation possibilities for deserving projects.