Infosys launches ‘Return to Workplace’ solutions for businesses

“We are implementing some of these solutions, starting with EBT checks, across five million sq. ft. of our own office spaces as we prepare for 20,000 Infosys employees to return to their workplaces in a phased manner,” he added.

“The future of work will demand innovative solutions that enterprises can deploy rapidly, and at scale to ensure safety of their workforce while at the same time nurture collaboration and productivity,” said Nitesh Bansal, SVP and Head- Engineering Services, Infosys.

Apart from this, the Return to Workplace solution also includes video analytics to ensure that all safety protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, are in place. Enterprises can also incorporate smart wearables based on specific situations. Other solutions include contactless biometrics and occupancy, workspace analytics and an AI-powered Covid-19 Chatbot for addressing employee queries.

These solutions include an Elevated Body Temperature (EBT) screening that leverages automation and AI on Edge to screen employees in real-time. The tech major has also launched a Contact Tracing solution for enterprises. The solution is based on GPS and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) technologies. It is voluntary and will function on Opt-In basis for building traceability.

Infosys on Thursday announced the launch of its ‘Return to Workplace’ solutions for enterprise consumers. The solutions are aimed at helping consumers ensure the safe of their employees at the workplace amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

