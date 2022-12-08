Ingen Technologies, a subsidiary of Weather Risk Management Services (WRMS), has collaborated with Water Resource Department, Bangalore, Government of Karnataka and bagged the contract for procurement of automatic weather station and automatic rain gauge stations in the State

Under the 5-year project, Ingen technologies will take up the charge of supplying, installing, testing, commissioning and maintaining a real-time data acquisition system (RTDAS) for the hydrological information system of 16 automatic weather stations (AWS) and 237 telemetric rain gauge stations (TRG) with telemetry system across Yermarus Circle (Bagalkot, Kalburgi & Dharwad divisions) .

Whereas, in Mysore Circle (Mysore and Hassan divisions), the company will supply, install, test, commission, and maintain RTDAS for hydrological information systems of 8 automatic weather stations (AWS) and 184 telemetric rain gauge stations (TRG) with telemetry systems, Ingen said in a statement.

Ingen will be responsible for providing the Water Resource Department in Bangalore with Real Time Hydro-Met data acquisition network. It will also provide the key data required for forecasting inflows into the basin and other related activities. A Real Time Data Acquisition System (RTDAS) will consist of a telemetry network of rainfall and Hydro-meteorological (Weather) parameters that will be installed to provide inputs to the RTDAS.

Ashish Agarwal, Co-Founder and CTO, WRMS, said, “Both the projects are a major leap forward for us to expand our solution across southern India. Karnataka requires a cutting-edge Hydrological Information System (HIS) to supply the data and information required for the efficient management of the State’s water resources. Given the significance of agriculture to the State, resource management is paramount. We are confident that our Telemetric (Automatic) Rain Gauge (TRG / ARG) sensor and Automatic Weather Station (AWS) will help in timely detection of water-related risk to build climate resilience.”

Ingen manufactures, supplies, installs and operates advanced farm IoTs like AWS, ARG, Automatic Irrigation Systems, etc. The company has installed more than 15,000-plus IoTs across the country and is working with many government organisations like Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society among others.