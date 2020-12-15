It’s official: No winter session for Parliament due to Covid-19

The Government has finally admitted that there will be no winter session of Parliament because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Simultaneously, the Government has announced that the Budget Session will be held in January.

In a letter to Congress floor leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhury on December 14, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said most political parties concur with the view it is not advisable to hold the Winter Session when the pandemic is still raging, especially in Delhi.

Chaudhury, who had asked the Lok Sabha Speaker on December 3 that a Parliament session should be immediately convened to discuss issues related to agriculture, rural distress and the farmers’ agitation against farm laws. Speaking to BusinessLine, Chaudhury said the Government is using Covid-19 as an “excuse” to circumvent Parliament.

“I had asked for a short winter session immediately to be convened so that there can be a focussed discussion on the farmers’ issues, especially the farm laws. But the Government using Covid-19 as an excuse to circumvent Parliament. So many State Assemblies are convening their regular sessions; so what is special about Parliament? Also, when the Legislature in so many other countries such as the UK and New Zealand is functioning perfectly well online, what is the secrecy and concern in holding a virtual session of Indian Parliament. This Government is using the pandemic to derail Parliament,” Chaudhury said.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister, on his part, said the decision not have a Winter Session of Parliament this year has been taken after consulting with all political parties. He underlined that a vaccine is going to be available “very soon” and therefore, it is sensible to delay the session.

“Winter months are very crucial for managing the pandemic because of the recent spurt in cases during this period, particularly in Delhi. At present, we are in the middle of December and a Covid-19 vaccine is expected very soon. In this regard, I have informally contacted floor leaders of various political parties and they have expressed their concerns about the ongoing pandemic and opined of (sic) doing away with the Winter Session,” said the Minister.

He disclosed that the Budget Session would be held in January.

“The Government is willing to have the next session of Parliament at the earliest; it would be appropriate to have the Budget Session, in January 2021 keeping in mind the unprecedented circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the Minister.

“You are aware that the Monsoon Session of Parliament was slightly delayed and was held in September 2020, due to extraordinary situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic, following all precautionary protocols under the standard guidelines making special logistical arrangements and with active cooperation of MPs from across party lines. As a result, the session proved to be one of the most productive sessions of Parliament with 27 Bills passed by both Houses in ten continuous sittings,” he added.