Jaya memorial: Madras HC dismisses appeal against takeover Veda Nilayam

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A division bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the third party appeal from the AIADMK challenging the ruling of a single judge, quashing all orders passed to convert late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's Veda Nilayam residence here to convert it into a memorial for her.
There were a lot of procedural irregularities in the process, starting from acquiring the property and converting it into a memorial, a division bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup said.
In November last year, Justice N Seshasayee had set aside all the orders of the previous AIADMK government which culminated in the takeover and conversion of the late CM's residence, located at the posh Poes Garden locality in the city.
The bench also endorsed the view of the single judge there was no need for a second memorial for the late leader and that there was no public interest involved in the same. It was aimed at achieving political mileage, the judges added.
The present DMK government cannot be forced to continue with the acquisition, as it had accepted the orders of the single judge and handed over the keys of the sprawling property to Jayalalithaa's niece J Deepa and nephew J Deepak, the bench added and dismissed the appeal filed by AIADMK Villupuram district secretary C Ve Shanmugam, who was the Law Minister the previous regime.
The appeal sought to quash the orders of the single judge, after expunging all the remarks made by him. The memorial was formally declared open in January 2021.
By his orders dated November 24, Justice Seshasayee had quashed all the orders passed by the then AIADMK government from 2017 which ultimately culminated in the taking over of the property in 2020.
He had also observed there was no need for a second memorial in addition to the one on the Marina Beach. This would be a mere waste of public money. No public interest would also be serviced, he had said.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...