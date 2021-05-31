JB Mohapatra named acting Chairman of CBDT

Jagannath Bidyadhar Mohapatra will hold the charge of Chairman in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for the time-being.

Outgoing Chairman Pramod Chandra Mody completed his term on Monday.

“With the approval of the competent authority that Jagannath Bidyadhar Mohapatra, Member, CBDT shall discharge the duties and responsibilities of the post of Chairman, CBDT in addition to his own duties for a period of three months or till appointment of a regular Chairman, whichever is earlier,” an office order by the Finance Ministry said.