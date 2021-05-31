News

JB Mohapatra named acting Chairman of CBDT

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 31, 2021

Jagannath Bidyadhar Mohapatra will hold the charge of Chairman in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for the time-being.

Outgoing Chairman Pramod Chandra Mody completed his term on Monday.

“With the approval of the competent authority that Jagannath Bidyadhar Mohapatra, Member, CBDT shall discharge the duties and responsibilities of the post of Chairman, CBDT in addition to his own duties for a period of three months or till appointment of a regular Chairman, whichever is earlier,” an office order by the Finance Ministry said.

Published on May 31, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

income tax
CBDT
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.